Fort Ticonderoga Announces Annual Economic Impact Report

The results of a 2016 study by Magellan Strategy Group, commissioned by the Fort Ticonderoga Association, analyzing Fort Ticonderoga’s impact upon the surrounding region have been released.
According to the study, the site generates a total of $12.1 million annually in economic impact. The total includes visitor spending from tourists; spending by the Fort Ticonderoga Association in its daily operations; the indirect and induced impacts created by labor income as it flows into the regional economy; and tax revenue generated by that spending.
The following report highlights were provided by Fort Ticonderoga:
Impact Upon Jobs:
- Visitor spending by the over 75,000 annual Fort Ticonderoga guests while in the region generates a substantial direct economic impact- over $6.7 million annually.
- Guest spending and Fort Ticonderoga’s operations support 151 regional jobs, representing $6.3 million in labor income that flows into the regional economy.
Impact Upon Tax Revenue:
- Over $2.5 million in annual tax revenue generated to federal, state and regional governments.
- $1.1 million in state and local taxes and an additional $1.4 million in federal taxes.
- The state and regional revenue reduces the annual tax burden for every local household in Essex County, NY by an estimated $73.28.
Impact Upon Tourism:
- 85% of guests say that Fort Ticonderoga is the primary reason for visiting the Ticonderoga area.
- 75% of Fort Ticonderoga’s 75,000 guests visited the area for the first time in 2016.
Impact Upon Lodging:
- 54% of Fort Ticonderoga guests spent at least one night in regional commercial lodging (hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, rental cabins, etc.) specifically as a part of their Fort Ticonderoga visit.
- 24% of Fort Ticonderoga guests spent the night in commercial lodging in and around the town of Ticonderoga.
- Average stay by Fort Ticonderoga guests in commercial lodging on their visit is 2 nights.
- One-quarter of Fort Ticonderoga guests stayed 3 or more nights in commercial lodging.
Economic Impact of the Spending by Fort Ticonderoga Guests:
- Total spending per guest associated with a visit to Fort Ticonderoga is $89.24 including food and beverage, lodging, gas/auto, retail, and entertainment.
The full report is available here.
For more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.
Photo: Fort Ticonderoga, courtesy Carl Heilman II.
