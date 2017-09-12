Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Fort Ticonderoga Announces Annual Economic Impact Report

The results of a 2016 study by Magellan Strategy Group, commissioned by the Fort Ticonderoga Association, analyzing Fort Ticonderoga’s impact upon the surrounding region have been released.

According to the study, the site generates a total of $12.1 million annually in economic impact. The total includes visitor spending from tourists; spending by the Fort Ticonderoga Association in its daily operations; the indirect and induced impacts created by labor income as it flows into the regional economy; and tax revenue generated by that spending.

 

The following report highlights were provided by Fort Ticonderoga:

Impact Upon Jobs:

  • Visitor spending by the over 75,000 annual Fort Ticonderoga guests while in the region generates a substantial direct economic impact- over $6.7 million annually.
  • Guest spending and Fort Ticonderoga’s operations support 151 regional jobs, representing $6.3 million in labor income that flows into the regional economy.

Impact Upon Tax Revenue:

  • Over $2.5 million in annual tax revenue generated to federal, state and regional governments.
  • $1.1 million in state and local taxes and an additional $1.4 million in federal taxes.
  • The state and regional revenue reduces the annual tax burden for every local household in Essex County, NY by an estimated $73.28.

Impact Upon Tourism:

  • 85% of guests say that Fort Ticonderoga is the primary reason for visiting the Ticonderoga area.
  • 75% of Fort Ticonderoga’s 75,000 guests visited the area for the first time in 2016.

Impact Upon Lodging:

  • 54% of Fort Ticonderoga guests spent at least one night in regional commercial lodging (hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, rental cabins, etc.) specifically as a part of their Fort Ticonderoga visit.
  • 24% of Fort Ticonderoga guests spent the night in commercial lodging in and around the town of Ticonderoga.
  • Average stay by Fort Ticonderoga guests in commercial lodging on their visit is 2 nights.
  • One-quarter of Fort Ticonderoga guests stayed 3 or more nights in commercial lodging.

Economic Impact of the Spending by Fort Ticonderoga Guests:

  • Total spending per guest associated with a visit to Fort Ticonderoga is $89.24 including food and beverage, lodging, gas/auto, retail, and entertainment.

The full report is available here.

For more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo: Fort Ticonderoga, courtesy Carl Heilman II.


