Monday, September 25, 2017

Gore Mountain 5K Leaf Cruncher Run, Walk Sept 30th

leaf cruncher 5kGore Mountain is hosting its annual “Leaf Cruncher,” a 5K trail run/walk on Saturday, September 30. All racers receive a scenic Northwoods Gondola skyride amid colorful Adirondack foliage included with their entry fee.

The race begins at 10 am, and the challenging but family-friendly course loops the Gore Mountain Base Area throughout a variety of rolling terrain. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place runners in several age categories for men and women will be recognized with award ribbons following the event, and all runners will be entered for raffle prizes including outdoor gear, fall-themed items such as pumpkins and mums, Gore Mountain lift tickets, and locally handmade treats from Barkeater Chocolates. Additional prizes will also be hidden along the race route.

Racers can sign up day-of from 8 am to 9:30 am, or preregister online. Entry fee is $30.

Other upcoming events include a Photography Camp with Carl Heilman II on September 23 and Harvest Fest on October 7-8. For complete details, click here, or call (518) 251-2411.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs