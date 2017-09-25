Gore Mountain 5K Leaf Cruncher Run, Walk Sept 30th

Gore Mountain is hosting its annual “Leaf Cruncher,” a 5K trail run/walk on Saturday, September 30. All racers receive a scenic Northwoods Gondola skyride amid colorful Adirondack foliage included with their entry fee.

The race begins at 10 am, and the challenging but family-friendly course loops the Gore Mountain Base Area throughout a variety of rolling terrain. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place runners in several age categories for men and women will be recognized with award ribbons following the event, and all runners will be entered for raffle prizes including outdoor gear, fall-themed items such as pumpkins and mums, Gore Mountain lift tickets, and locally handmade treats from Barkeater Chocolates. Additional prizes will also be hidden along the race route.

Racers can sign up day-of from 8 am to 9:30 am, or preregister online. Entry fee is $30.

Other upcoming events include a Photography Camp with Carl Heilman II on September 23 and Harvest Fest on October 7-8. For complete details, click here, or call (518) 251-2411.