Guided Lake Champlain Bridge History Walk Planned

As part of Vermont’s Archaeology Month, the Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison, VT, and the Crown Point State Historic Site in Crown Point, NY will host a guided walk of the Lake Champlain Bridge on Sunday, September 24th.

The walk will take place from 1 to 3 pm, and will be led by Chimney Point site administrator Elsa Gilbertson and Crown Point site manager Michael Roets.

Attendees will meet at the Chimney Point State Historic Site museum on the Vermont end of the bridge to start. Allow approximately two hours for this walk back and forth across the bridge. Guides will talk about the historic and archaeological importance of the crossing. The fee is $6 for adults, free for children under 15, and includes admission to both Chimney Point and Crown Point museums.

The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17, at the Vermont foot of the new Lake Champlain Bridge. Call (802) 759-2412 for more information. The Crown Point State Historic Site is located at the New York foot of the bridge. Call (518) 597-3666 for the Crown Point museum.

For information about Vermont’s State-Owned Historic Sites, click here.

Photo: Chimney Point State Historic Site, provided.