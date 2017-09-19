Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Lake Placid Brewfest Set For Saturday

2016 lake placid brewfestThe Lake Placid Brewfest is set to return for its sixth year, bringing back dozens of breweries, hundreds of beers, food and more, on Saturday, September 23rd.

The Brewfest features live music with Drunk & in the Woods and as many as 66 brewers and hundreds of different brews. Ales, ciders, lagers, pilsners, porters and stouts will all be available to drink and sample, from 4 to 8 pm in the Olympic Center’s 1932 Rink.

Serious beer connoisseurs can enjoy the first samples of the frosty brews during the VIP hour, which opens at 3 pm, an hour earlier than general admission. VIP tickets also include hors d’oeurvres, exclusive samples, a keepsake credential, sampling glass and souvenir gift.

Both VIP & and general admission tickets can be purchased in advance, here. The event is open to everyone 21 years and older, tickets categories include: $75 VIP, with the hour of early tasting while the $45 online, or $55 general admission ticket, includes a four-hour sampling and souvenir glass. The cost is $10 for designated drivers.

This year’s festival is expected to feature ADK Cider, Plattsburgh, NY; Ausable Brewing Company, Keeseville, NY; Big Tupper Brewing, Tupper Lake, NY; Big Slide Brewery & Public House, Lake Placid, NY; Blue Point Brewing Company Patchogue, NY; Common Roots Brewing Company, So. Glens Falls, NY, Empire Farmstead Brewing, Cazenovia, NY; Good Nature Farm Brewing, Hamilton, NY; Great Adirondack Brewing Company, Lake Placid, NY; Ithaca Beer Company, Ithaca, NY; KelSo Beer Co., Brooklyn, NY; Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, Lake Placid, NY; Livingood’s Restaurant & Brewery, Peru, NY; Paradox Brewery, Schroon Lake, NY; Shmaltz Brewing Co., Clifton Park, NY; Plattsburgh Brewing Company, Plattsburgh, NY; Raquette River Brewing, Tupper Lake NY; SoMe Brewing Company, York, Maine; Troeggs Brewing Co., Hershey PA; Victory Brewing Co., Downingtown, PA and more.

For a complete list of breweries, click here.

For more information about the Brewfest and all of the activities taking place on ORDA’s Olympic venues, click here.

