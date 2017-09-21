Learning Moose at Great Adirondack Moose Festival

Though Brenda Valentine, President of the Indian Lake Community Development Corporation, founded Indian Lake’s Great Adirondack Moose Festival, she has still yet to see a live moose. Though some visitors and locals have been fortunate to see the elusive animal, Valentine is patiently waiting for a glimpse of the largest member of the deer family. Until that time Valentine and the rest of the committee continues to provide a weekend full of fun during the Great Adirondack Moose Festival.

“The Great Adirondack Moose Festival first took place in 2010,” says Valentine. “We looked around at how other moose festivals were organized and discovered the closest one to our area was Talkeetna, Alaska. We asked visitors what they would like to do and we listened.”

According to Valentine the main focus of the September 23-24 event is to continue to provide an outdoor experience. Valentine can’t guarantee that visitors actually see a moose, but she makes sure they have all the necessary information in case they do. With guided hikes, lectures and even a moose calling contest, the weekend provides a fun-filled opportunity for everyone to learn about moose.

“Ed Kanze is back as the Moose Calling master of ceremonies. It’s a lot of fun. Ed gives short lecture on moose that is so entertaining. My husband Jack plays a recording so people can hear different moose sounds and imitate the calls.”

Valentine explains that there are plenty of other activities on the schedule like a children’s carnival, scavenger hunt, sidewalk sale, local crafts, food, live music, wine tasting, and art workshops. The self-guided Moose River Plains outings, fall foliage rafting tours, and guided hikes give people a chance to be active with ample opportunity to explore region.

“Moose aren’t seen in captivity because of the amount of food they need to consume each day as well as other elements,” says Valentine. “In the past we’ve had a taxidermy display to give people an idea of how immense these animals are. This year we have DEC Big Game Biologist Jim Stickles scheduled to give a lecture of the status of moose in the Adirondacks. There are moose here in Indian Lake. I hope people get a chance to see a moose during the festival. They will still enjoy themselves, even if they don’t see a moose in the wild.”