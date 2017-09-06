New Leadership For Lake George Land Conservancy Board

During its Annual Meeting in August, the Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) announced the appointment of Michael O’Reilly as the organization’s new President of the Board of Directors. O’Reilly is taking over the role from 11-year President John J. Macionis.

O’Reilly joined the LGLC Board of Directors in January of 2010, and served as Treasurer since August of 2011, and Vice President of Finance since August 2012.

What follows is a press release issued by the Lake George Land Conservancy:

O’Reilly’s love of Lake George started over 60 years ago on brief family vacation. While his father went to Saratoga, his mother, being a very good sport, spent several 3-4 hour stints with her 10 year old son in a rented 12 foot aluminum boat with a 5 horse outboard. He was hooked with the beauty of the mountains and clarity of the water. That led to camping on the islands, first with friends and then with his new bride, Marie, spending five days (four in the rain) on an island. Over many years their two daughters and now grandchildren have been fascinated with this unique place, and fully support the Lake George Land Conservancy’s mission of “protecting the land that protects the lake.”

O’Reilly is retired Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of the Chubb Corporation. He started a 39-year career in 1969 at Chubb as an analyst in the Investment Department becoming Chief Investment Officer in 1986. While at Chubb he served in many capacities, including the founding of Harbor Point, a Bermuda reinsurance company. Following retirement from Chubb, O’Reilly remained Vice Chairman of Harbor Point eventually becoming Chairman. Harbor Point and Max Capital merged in 2010 to form Alterra Capital Holdings with O’Reilly as its Chairman. He remains actively involved in the insurance and financial services business. He currently is a director of the Markel Corporation, joining its board in 2013 after the purchase of Alterra.

O’Reilly served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1967 and in the Army Reserves from 1968 to 1971, retiring with the rank of Captain. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from New York University and an MBA from Pace University. He is Chairman of the Board of Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Foundation and Trustee Emeritus of Pace University.

Outgoing president, John Macionis, took on the leadership role in January of 2006, just one year after joining the LGLC Board of Directors. During his tenure, the LGLC protected 3,828 acres of land and 4,225 feet of lake shoreline, through 10 donations and 18 purchases totaling more than $9 million. Macionis also took on the role of auctioneer for the LGLC’s annual benefit dinner and auction event. Over his ten years as auctioneer, the event’s auction and Fund-A-Need programs alone grew from raising $6,500 to $135,000 in a single evening.

Photo of Michael O’Reilly provided by LGLC.