Limited Number Of School Garden Grants Offered

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Alaska Organic Fertilizer company are offering grants to support school gardens in the United States, excluding it’s territories.

BirdSleuth, Cornell Lab’s K-12 education program, will distribute $25,000 in grants to 20 schools that create or revitalize a garden that supports local wildlife, healthy living, environmental education, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) learning. Grants range from $500 to $2,000.

According to researchers at the Lab of Ornithology, students who participate in school gardens and spend time outside are happier, healthier, and score higher on science achievement tests. Educators however, struggle to find support to establish school gardens.

The deadline for submitting grant applications is October 8, 2017 at 11:59 pm.

For more information on BirdSleuth’s Garden Grant program, click here.

Email birdsleuth@cornell.edu with any questions.

Photo: Students at George E. Wilson Elementary School in Hamilton, New Jersey, courtesy Karen Mihalow.