New Adirondack Film Society Screening Series at LPCA

The Adirondack Film Society (AFS) has announced their 2017 Fall lineup of the Adirondack Film Society Screening Series, which will be held at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LCPA).

On Thursday and Saturday, September 28 and 30, at 7 pm, the season opens with The Lost City of Z, the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett’s two-decade search for a lost city in the Amazon.

Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21 at 7 pm brings A Quiet Passion, in which Cynthia Nixon, who is probably best known for her work in the film and TV versions of Sex in the City, delivers a triumphant performance as the great American poet Emily Dickinson.

The fall season concludes with Cezanne Et Moi a drama that traces the lifelong friendship between two renowned nineteenth-century French artists — painter Paul Cézanne and writer Emile Zola. The foreign-language film (in French, with English subtitles) will be screened on Wednesday, November 15, as well as Friday, November 17, both at 7:30 pm.

Tickets to each screening are $10 per person, available at the door as well as in advance from the LPCA box office, at (518) 523-2512, or online.

The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is located at 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. To learn more about the AFS, contact Operations Manager Fred Balzac at (518) 523-3456 or visit their website.

Photo: Cezanne Et Moi poster.