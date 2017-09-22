NYS Free Fishing Day September 23rd

Residents and non-residents of New York State can enjoy a day of free fishing as part of the National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration in New York. September 23 is one of the four new free fishing days that have been added by the state. On that day, anyone can fish for free on any of the freshwaters of NYS without the necessity of a fishing license.

The cooling waters of fall provide some of the best fishing in New York as fish begin to feed more actively prior to cold weather, or head up streams and rivers to spawn.

Here are some recommendations:

Seek brook trout in an Adirondack pond. Fast fishing can also be found in streams and rivers. Remember that trout season closes on many waters October 15.

Fish the tributaries of Lake Ontario for Pacific salmon or Lake Champlain for Atlantic salmon. Great steelhead fishing can also be found in many Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tributaries.

Northern pike are very active during cool water periods. Fish a crankbait around any remaining aquatic plant beds. Look for pike in Tupper Lake, Chateaugay Lake, Conesus Lake, Delta Lake, Cayuga Lake, Honeoye Lake, Lake Ontario, Lake Champlain, Cuba Lake and many other medium – large lakes and rivers in upstate New York

For more information about New York’s other Free Fishing Days, click here.

Photo provided by DEC.