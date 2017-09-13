Paper Money: Paul Smith’s College Alum Donates $1 Million

A 1958 graduate and longtime benefactor of Paul Smith’s College has donated $1 million to help the institution renovate its chemistry laboratories. The gift from John Dillon, retired chairman and CEO of International Paper, is the largest donation ever from a Paul Smith’s alum according to school officials. The renovated labs will be named the John T. Dillon Science Center in his honor, they said.

“John Dillon has been both a leader and steadfast supporter of the college for many years,” Cathy Dove, president of Paul Smith’s College said in an announcement sent to the press. “His career, service as a member of the college’s board of trustees and long history of giving are inspiring. We are so grateful to John for all he has done to support Paul Smith’s College and its great mission.”

Including his current gift, Dillon has donated more than $2 million to the college in his lifetime. He gave $600,000 to establish Dillon’s Mill, the college-owned sawmill, as well as other significant gifts to International Paper John Dillon Park, a handicapped-accessible wilderness park located between Tupper Lake and Long lake. He also provided a challenge grant that helped raise more than $50,000 to establish the Gould Hoyt Scholarship, named for a longtime faculty member in the forestry department.

Dillon served as a member of the Paul Smith’s College board of trustees between 1982 and 1992. In 1993, he was named trustee emeritus. He was also the college’s commencement speaker in 1999.

Photo of John Dillon provided by Paul Smith’s College.