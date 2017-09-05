Peg Olsen to Lead TNC’s Adirondack Chapter

The Nature Conservancy has announced Peg Olsen as the Adirondack Chapter’s new director. Olsen most recently served as The National Audubon Society’s Chief Conservation Officer and Atlantic Flyway Vice President, overseeing 23 state programs, including 46 nature centers, as well as international programs.

She is returning to The Nature Conservancy, where she worked from 1989 – 2003, holding various positions, including Eastern New York Chapter Director, overseeing a staff of 17, and Asia Pacific Region Deputy Director, managing operations with 185 staff across 14 times zones in China, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Micronesia, the Solomon Islands, Palau, Australia and the United States.

Olsen earned two degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: a PhD. in Ecological Economics and a Master’s of Science in Urban and Environmental Studies. She also earned a Bachelor’s in Political Science from University of New Hampshire.

After focusing on ecological economics and land use in the Lake George Basin as part of her post-graduate studies, Olsen began her conservation career in the Adirondacks by helping to launch the Lake George Land Conservancy.