Pendragon’s Fall Classic: George Orwell’s 1984

Adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan and directed by Mason Wagner, an adaptation of George Orwell’s novel 1984 will be performed at View in Old Forge on Sunday, September 10, at 3 pm.

The show is produced by Pendragon Theatre and will feature Leslie Dame, Bren Gotham, Terry Kemp, Chris Leifheit, Mark Mainville, and Liv Paulson.

1984 is directed by Mason Wagner, a 2010 graduate of Saranac Lake High School who has spent the past several years working in theatre in Montana after receiving his BFA in Acting from the University of Montana.

1984 is set in a not-so-distant future where rationality is brutally suppressed by an all-seeing tyrannical government, one man dares to commit a crime so abhorrent it’s punishable by death: Thought. Winston Smith begins to question the conflicting doctrines of The Party, a totalitarian political system controlled by the mysterious figurehead Big Brother, and soon finds himself embroiled in a web of intrigue and danger from which escape may not be as possible as he’d like.

Pendragon Theatre is an ensemble of performers in the Adirondacks who have been dedicated to preserving the vitality and enhancing the quality of professional theatre through year-round performance and educational programs since the 1980s.

Tickets for this performance are $22 for non-members and $18 for View members.

View is a multi-arts center located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. Visit their website for more information, or call (315) 369-6411.

Photo provided.