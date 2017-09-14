Pride Parade Set For Plattsburgh Sept 30th

Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance has announced their second LGBTQ Pride Event in Plattsburgh, on Saturday, September 30, 2017, from noon until 5 pm.

According to an announcement sent to the Adirondack Almanack: “Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance’s goal with this event is to bring members of the LGBTQ community and their allies together to stand hand in hand to promote love, acceptance, respect, and unity, and to promote these values for all people in the area and world regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, physical or mental ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, and any other expression or identity that makes us special and unique.

The event begins in Trinity Park and is free and open to the public. It will include musical performances, a variety of guest speakers, and other entertainment. Event participants will then walk/march from Trinity Park to Plattsburgh State University of New York campus for additional speakers then return to Trinity Park.

This family and community friendly event is intended for members of the LGBTQ community, family, friends, allies, and organizations providing support to the community.

For more information email ancga@outlook.com.