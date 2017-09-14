Thursday, September 14, 2017

Pride Parade Set For Plattsburgh Sept 30th

Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance logoAdirondack North Country Gender Alliance has announced their second LGBTQ Pride Event in Plattsburgh, on Saturday, September 30, 2017, from noon until 5 pm.

According to an announcement sent to the Adirondack Almanack: “Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance’s goal with this event is to bring members of the LGBTQ community and their allies together to stand hand in hand to promote love, acceptance, respect, and unity, and to promote these values for all people in the area and world regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, physical or mental ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, and any other expression or identity that makes us special and unique.

The event begins in Trinity Park and is free and open to the public. It will include musical performances, a variety of guest speakers, and other entertainment. Event participants will then walk/march from Trinity Park to Plattsburgh State University of New York campus for additional speakers then return to Trinity Park.

This family and community friendly event is intended for members of the LGBTQ community, family, friends, allies, and organizations providing support to the community.

For more information email ancga@outlook.com.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs