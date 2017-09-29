Friday, September 29, 2017

Public Meeting Set On ORDA Facilities Upgrades

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) will host a Public Informational Meeting at the Conference Center in Lake Placid, on Tuesday, October 3, at 6 pm.

Mike Pratt, ORDA president/CEO, will present to the public the Authority’s plans for upgrades to the facilities at Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain, the Olympic Sports Complex at Mount Van Hoevenberg and the Olympic Jumping Complex.

New ski trails, both downhill and Nordic, new lifts, new ski jumps, snowmaking system enhancements and various other improvements are under consideration.

While the meeting will not be a formal public hearing, written public comments and questions will be accepted at the end of the Public Informational Meeting and a link to an online survey will be provided at the meeting for those who wish to post comments or questions to a dedicated ORDA website following the meeting.

In the future, more formal plans for ORDA venue upgrades, known as Unit Management Plans, will be made available for review and comment by the public. Additional public reviews, including formal public hearings, will be held under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act. ORDA will then prepare the Final Unit Management Plans and permit applications that will be submitted to NYSDEC and the Adirondack Park Agency for approval.


Tags:


