Raquette River Rainbow Falls Powerhouse Tour Planned

Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY), will host an opportunity to tour the Rainbow Falls Powerhouse in Parishville, NY on Friday, September 22 from 2 to 3:30 pm.

TAUNY will partner with Brookfield Renewable, the current hydrodam operators, to give an inside look at the Rainbow Falls powerhouse. The powerhouses at Rainbow Falls and elsewhere, which were part of the 1950s dam-building boom around Colton, figure into many stories from the TAUNY oral history project on the Raquette River – from goat-kidnapping capers to a worker’s near-death experience. This tour will give visitors a chance to experience another side of these stories by seeing firsthand how these facilities work to transform the natural power of the river into the kind of energy our society depends on every day.

Guests interested in attending the tour can park on Raquette River Road along the fence by the entrance to the powerhouse, which is a little below the dam; look for the TAUNY banner and a Brookfield truck. There is a $5 suggested donation for this program.

Photo: The dam at Rainbow Falls, 2014 (provided).