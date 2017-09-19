Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Raquette River Rainbow Falls Powerhouse Tour Planned

The dam at Rainbow Falls, 2014Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY), will host an opportunity to tour the Rainbow Falls Powerhouse in Parishville, NY on Friday, September 22 from 2 to 3:30 pm.

TAUNY will partner with Brookfield Renewable, the current hydrodam operators, to give an inside look at the Rainbow Falls powerhouse. The powerhouses at Rainbow Falls and elsewhere, which were part of the 1950s dam-building boom around Colton, figure into many stories from the TAUNY oral history project on the Raquette River – from goat-kidnapping capers to a worker’s near-death experience. This tour will give visitors a chance to experience another side of these stories by seeing firsthand how these facilities work to transform the natural power of the river into the kind of energy our society depends on every day.

Guests interested in attending the tour can park on Raquette River Road along the fence by the entrance to the powerhouse, which is a little below the dam; look for the TAUNY banner and a Brookfield truck. There is a $5 suggested donation for this program.

For more information visit TAUNY’s website.

Photo: The dam at Rainbow Falls, 2014 (provided).


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs