Recent Adirondack Forest Ranger Missions

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents in the Adirondacks. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people from the Adirondack backcountry.

What follows is a report, prepared by DEC, of recent missions carried out by Forest Rangers in the Adirondacks.

Essex County

Town of Newcomb

Rescue: On Sept. 11 around 6:26 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker requesting assistance for a 58-year-old female member of their group who had fallen on a trail while descending Allen Mountain, sustaining a head injury. Two Forest Rangers responded, evaluated the subject, and assisted her to the trailhead. A waiting ambulance transported the subject to an area hospital for further medical treatment.

Town of Westport

Rescue: On Sept. 19 at 2:42 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a transferred call from Essex County 911 requesting assistance for a woman who fell while descending Split Rock Trail. The woman sustained head and shoulder injuries due the fall. Two Rangers responded and evaluated and treated the subject. After receiving first aid, the subject was able to walk out to a waiting ambulance. The woman was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Town of St. Armand

Rescue: On Sept. 22 at 8:13 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a request for assistance for three subjects in their early twenties from Saranac Lake who had become disoriented from tubing down the Saranac River. The subjects had run out of daylight and decided to try to walk off trail from the river. The tubers were barefoot, encountered a swamp, and could go no further. Under Lt. Julie Harjung’s authority, Ranger Scott van Laer was dispatched and arrived on scene at 8:50 pm. He located the subjects at 9:28 pm, and assisted them back to the shoreline where they met a waiting rescue boat from Saranac Lake Fire Department.

Town of Keene

Rescue: At 2:40 pm on Sept. 23, Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Essex County 911 reporting a 59-year-old male who had fallen while hiking Snowy Mountain along the Deer Brook Trail in the High Peaks Wilderness. A second call from 911 Dispatch reported a severe head laceration. Forest Rangers James Giglinto, Robbi Mecus, and Scott van Laer were dispatched to the scene. Rangers evaluated the injured hiker, and with assistance from Keene and Keene Valley Ambulance Squads, used low-angle rescue techniques to carry the subject out over the steep and rugged terrain. Advanced life support and stabilization to the spine was administered in the field by Forest Ranger Giglinto and Volunteer EMTs. At 5:05 pm, the injured hiker was returned to the trailhead and turned over to Keene Valley Ambulance Squad for further medical attention.

Town of Newcomb

Rescue: At 8 pm on Sept. 24, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK), which had received an emergency alert from a spot beacon carried by one of their guides. A secondary call from the husband of one of the group members verified an injury in the ADK-guided group trip to the Santanoni Range. A misplaced step on the rough terrain while descending from Times Square caused a 54-year-old female hiker to break her ankle. Coordinates from the spot locator beacon placed the group just above Bradley Pond at 3,100 feet in elevation, deep in the backcountry of the High Peaks Wilderness. The group had previously spent the night at the Bradley Pond lean-to and were prepared to spend a second night before returning to Lake Placid. Forest Rangers Benjamin Baldwin and Jacob Deslauriers were dispatched to the scene in preparation for spending the night with the patient. The guide returned to the lean-to and retrieved sleeping bags and warm liquids for the injured hiker while others in the group stabilized the injury and got the hiker comfortable. Upon the arrival of Forest Rangers, they found the patient comfortable and started a small fire to keep the party warm for the cool overnight temperatures. At 6:30 am, New York State Police Aviation was contacted to pick up the injured hiker. At 9:15 am, the patient was airlifted to Adirondack Medical Center for further medical treatment.

Hamilton County

Town of Indian Lake

Rescue: On Sept. 11 at 2:50 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Hamilton County 911 requesting Forest Ranger assistance for a 56-year-old woman who sustained an ankle injury while descending Blue Mountain. The subject was located approximately one mile from the trailhead, evaluated and assisted down the trail by two Rangers, NYSP, and Blue Mountain Fire Department personnel. She was then taken via ambulance to Saranac Lake AMC to receive further medical care.

Town of Inlet

Rescue: On Sept. 23 at 12:02 pm, the Herkimer County 911 Center contacted DEC Ray Brook Dispatch regarding a 74-year-old female who fell while hiking Rocky Mountain. The woman was half way up the trail and requested assistance. Under Lt. Brian Dubay’s authority, two Rangers were dispatched and arrived on scene at 12:15 pm. By 12:55 pm, local EMS reached the woman and administered first aid. They packaged the injured woman for a carry out to the trailhead to a waiting ambulance. The woman was transported to Utica Hospital for further medical treatment.

Herkimer County

Town of Webb

Search: On Sept. 13 at approximately 11:55 am, DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Herkimer County requesting assistance for a couple lost hiking in the Nick’s Lake area. Herkimer County was able to get cell phone coordinates for the subjects, which put them near Nelson Lake in the town of Webb. One Ranger responded with a NYSP Trooper. They located the subjects in good health and assisted the group to the trailhead.

Franklin County

Town of Harrietstown

Rescue: On Sept. 17 at 11:56 am, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch was advised by Franklin County 911 of a 75-year-old male who had fallen and sustained a head injury near the summit of Ampersand Mountain. Two Forest Rangers responded and met the group on the trail at 1:10 pm. The subject was evaluated and brought out to the trailhead to a waiting ambulance that transported him to a local hospital for further medical care.

Lawrence County

Town of Piercefield

Rescue: On Sept. 13 at 11:55 am, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Franklin County 911 reporting a 62-year-old male hiker on Mount Arab with a knee injury. The hiker sustained the injury about 0.3 miles from the summit while descending the trail. Two Forest Rangers met with Tupper Lake Ambulance personnel and hiked in to meet up with the subject. After administering field aid and stabilizing the knee, Rangers helped the subject slowly descend on his own power. At 2:50 pm, the hiker reached the trailhead where further medical treatment was refused.

Be Prepared: Properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. The Adirondack Almanack reports weekly Outdoor Conditions each Thursday afternoon.