Saranac Lake Arts and Culture Survey Underway

saranac lake tourism logoThe Village of Saranac Lake has engaged AMS Planning & Research, a national arts management consulting firm, to work with a committee of village arts, education, government, and business representatives to develop an Arts and Culture Master Plan, with funding from NY State Council on the Arts. The result of this effort is expected to be the creation of a plan that will serve the community, as well as area visitors, through solutions designed to address the Village of Saranac Lake’s specific arts and cultural goals.

Community input is important to understanding priorities and support for a variety of categories of arts and cultural activities encompassing church choirs to watercolor painting to HoboFest to quilting to Story Slams to bands and orchestras, for youth through seniors, and more.

AMS has designed a survey to receive community input. To fill out the survey, click here.

The survey should take 10 minutes to complete. The deadline is September 25th, 2017. If there are any questions or assistance is needed in completing the survey, contact Brynn Elcock at belcock@ams-online.com. For questions on the committee and process, contact Jamie Konkoski at comdev@saranaclake.ny.gov.


