Our Town Theatre Group will present Seagle Music Colony’s performance of “Boulevards of Song” on Saturday, September 16, at 7:30 pm in the Lyle Dye Auditorium at Tannery Pond Center. This performance is a musical revue of songs made popular in Broadway shows and in movies.

All tickets are $15. For tickets call the OTTG Ticket line at (518) 406-8840 or email your ticket order to tickets@ottg.org.

The Tannery Pond Center is located at 228 Main Street in North Creek.