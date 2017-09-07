The Whallonsburg Grange Offers Year-Round Events

Autumn is coming to the Adirondack in full force and The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is ready with another season of events and activities. According to The Grange Manager Kate Ritter the facility focuses on providing entertainment to visitors and locals mainly during the fall, winter and spring seasons where there may not be as many other activities going on.

“As one of the only year-round facilities in the area we provide a fresh schedule each year,” Ritter says. “We have music, theatre, film, and a Lyceum lecture series. The first [Champlain Film Society] film of the season will be coming up on September 16. We always try to provide a range of events that are multifaceted and beneficial to the community.”

The Champlain Valley Film Society kicks off the fall season with Franz, Peterson, The Big Sick, I, Daniel Blake, To Be a Miss, Dunkirk, and Dawson City: Frozen Time. Films take place twice each month, on Saturdays at 7:30 pm.

“Our Lyceum series is starting up on September 26 and includes five different lectures,” says Ritter. “This year the season is centered around ‘The Big Idea.’ Several authors will base their lecture on the central idea of a project of book. The cost is $5 general admission and its free for students under 18 years of age. The topics are suitable for everyone. The idea is to get different views of these various subjects and create an open forum.”

With the opening of The Hub on the Hill, large commercial producers have turned their focus away from The Grange’s commercial kitchen, allowing for small scale processors, like food trucks to find a place for their product. According to Ritter The Grange continues to support this growth and wants to continue to promote the good relationships between existing businesses, not compete with them.

Other upcoming activities include the Second Annual Bike the Barns, a fully supported cycling tour incorporating stops at local farmers for samplings and to learn more about agricultural sustainability, as well as the Adirondack Shakespeare Company’s Turtle Island and Love’s Labour’s Lost.

“It can be quiet around when all the summer events wind down,” says Ritter. “We want to continue to open and interest in hearing other ideas. We are a community resource and remain inclusive in that way. We want to stay fresh and always consider every idea. We want to complement other locations and facilities and always be welcoming, a good resource, and central to the community.”

Photo provided by The Whallonsburg Grange.