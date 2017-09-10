Three Weeks of Celebrating Autumn in Lake Placid

The Whiteface – Lake Placid region will celebrate the Fall Festival Season with Brewfest, Sept. 23, followed by Oktoberfest, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, and the Flaming Leaves Festival, Oct. 7-8.

The festival season kicks off with the sixth annual Lake Placid Brewfest. Brewfest features live music with Drunk in the Woods and as many as 60 brewers and hundreds of different brews.

Purchase tickets online for $45, and save $10. VIP tickets are also on sale for $75 and include an exclusive one-hour sampling, from 3 to 4 pm, Hors d’oeurvres, a souvenir gift and credential.

The festival season continues the following Saturday and Sunday with the 26th annual Oktoberfest presented by Spaten at Whiteface Mountain, in Wilmington. The two-day, Bavarian style celebration features adult Oktoberfest games, tall mugs of beer, delicious food, specialty vendors, rides and fun for the entire family. Fireworks will begin at 7:30 pm Sunday.

Two-day Oktoberfest tickets are available here. This $35 ticket includes two days of festival admission, a ride on the Cloudsplitter Gondola, a commemorative one-liter stein and one fill of Spaten beer.

Single day festival and gondola tickets, for both Saturday, noon to 8 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm, are also available online for just $20. Admission to the festival, without the gondola, is $16 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for youth 12 and under.

The following Saturday and Sunday, The nation’s top ski jumpers soar off the Olympic Jumping Complex’s 90-meter ski jump, during the Flaming Leaves NYSEF K90 Ski Jump and 2017 U.S. Ski Jumping Championships. The two-day event is packed with family activities to include lawn games, craft vendors and chairlift rides up to the 120-meter ski jump. During Saturday’s NYSEF event, live music will be played by the Jonathan Newell Band, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm and again at 6 pm, followed by fireworks at 7 pm.

To find out more about all of the events and activities taking place on ORDA’s venues, click here.

Photo: 2016 Whiteface Oktoberfest provided by ORDA.