Tom Chapin at Tannery Pond Center Oct 1st

Tannery Pond Center in North Creek will host musician, entertainer, singer-songwriter and story teller Tom Chapin on October 1st at 3 pm.

Chapin has maintained two long and productive parallel careers as both a contemporary folk artist and in the field of children’s music. In addition to his musical and media endeavors, Chapin is an advocate on behalf of a variety of charitable organizations. He has been a board member of WhyHunger since it was established in 1975, and continues his involvement to this day, and remains active in a variety of environmental causes, as well as efforts on behalf of music and the arts in public schools.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, click here.

