Tupper Lake Guided Paddle and Brewery Outing Sept 16th

TAUNY, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, has invited the community to a guided paddle and brewery outing in Tupper Lake, on Saturday September 16 from 7 am to 4 pm.

The day will start at The TAUNY Center where a bus will take participants to Tupper Lake for a morning paddle and then lunch at the Raquette River Brewing Company. The group will return to The TAUNY Center after lunch.

This day trip will include a chance to paddle the Raquette River in Tupper Lake and learn the history of the river, with guide and historian Mike Prescott. Ride the bus from TAUNY to Axton Landing in Tupper Lake, paddle down the Raquette River back to Raquette River Outfitters, hop back on the bus to Raquette River Brewing Company for lunch and craft beers, and then ride on home by late afternoon. Up to 10 two-person canoes provided by Raquette River Outfitters. There is a maximum of 12 boats or 20 participants. Liability/release forms will be required. Life jackets required for everyone on the trip, no exceptions. Open to ages 16 and up.

The bus leaves from TAUNY in Canton at 7 am and will return to Canton around 4 pm. Check the TAUNY website on Wednesday for a rain date decision if needed.

The cost, $60 or $50 for TAUNY Friends, includes transportation, a 2-person canoe rental, and light snacks. Lunch and drinks at the brewery are not included. The cost is $40 if you bring your own boat. Interested participants must pre-register by September 11 by calling (315) 386-4289 or at the TAUNY Folkstore online.

Paddle tour guide Mike Prescott is a former history teacher and secondary school principal who found a new retirement avocation in paddling Adirondack waters and exploring their history. He is a New York State Licensed Guide, and he also volunteers with the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, the Raquette River Blueway Corridor, the New York State Trails Council, and the Adirondack Mountain Club. Mike is also the voice of the WPBS-TV documentary about the Raquette River dam builders, based on TAUNY’s oral history project and current exhibit on the same topic.

This program is a part of the program series for TAUNY’s latest exhibit, “‘Look Down, You’ll See Our Tracks’: Raquette River Dam Stories.” This exhibit tells the stories of people involved in or significantly affected by the construction of the hydroelectric dams and powerhouses along the Raquette River. The exhibit will be on view at The TAUNY Center until October 21, 2017. Additional information about this and other programs in the exhibit program series can be found here.

The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, Downtown Canton. For more information, visit their website.