Whiteface Oktoberfest Celebrates 26 Years

The 26th Oktoberfest at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, NY will take place September 30 and October 1.

This years Oktoberfest is presented by Spaten and features entertainment by Owen Benjamin and Jason Smith, a biergarten, giant Jenga, lawn Dominos, food, specialty vendors, adventure zone for kids, gondola rides, and live German music.

Events include appearances by the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge and Rehabilitation Center, performances by the Little Circus, face painting and balloon animals by Merriloons the Clown, and a pumpkin painting station. Fireworks will begin Saturday at 7 pm, presented by KOA Campgrounds in Wilmington.

Two-day admission packages are available online only (must be 21 plus). This $35 ticket includes two days of festival admission, a ride on the Cloudsplitter Gondola, a commemorative one-liter stein, and a first fill of Spaten beer. Single day festival and gondola tickets are available online for just $20. Admission to the festival at the gate without the gondola, is $16 for adults, $10 for seniors, and free for youth 12 and under. Sunday offers Ski3 pass holders free admission.

Saturday festivities will begin at noon, with Drinking Games & Entertainment by Owen Benjamin and Jason Smith taking place until 2 pm. The High Peaks Little Circus will perform at 12:30 and 3:30 pm. Fireworks will begin at 7 pm.

Sunday will begin at 10 am, with Cloudsplitter Gondola Rides, authentic German food, beer and music, Adventure Zone activities, pumpkin painting and more taking place all day, until 5 pm. Drinking Games & Entertainment by Owen Benjamin and Jason Smith will be held from noon to 2 pm. The High Peaks Little Circus will perform at noon and 3 pm.

Photo: 2016 Whiteface Oktoberfest, courtesy ORDA.