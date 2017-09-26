Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Women In Silent Film Event In Saranac Lake Thursday

Nickelodeon store show 1920s, main entrance courtesy Women Film Pioneers ProjectOn Thursday, September 28 at 7 pm, Barbara Tepa Lupack will present a talk on women in silent movies as part of Historic Saranac Lake’s History Matters Speaker Series.

Lupack will present clips from silent films of the 1910s and 1920s and discuss the roles of women in those films and in a changing society.

This presentation will take place in the John Black Room at the Saranac Laboratory Museum, located at 89 Church Street in Saranac Lake, and light refreshments will be served. This program, which is free and open to the public, is made possible through the support of the New York Council for the Humanities’ Public Scholars program.

For more information, visit Historic Saranac Lake’s website.

Photo: The main entrance of a 1920s nickelodeon shop (courtesy Women Film Pioneers Project).


