Tuesday, October 17, 2017

A 1940 St. Lawrence Co Army Maneuvers Project

The Cavalry Camp Near Canton – St. Lawrence Co. Army Maneuvers, 1940On Thursday, October 19th, 2017, at noon, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association will host a panel of local residents who will recall their experiences during the 1940 U.S. Army Maneuvers that were held around the North County.

This panel is part of the Brown Bag Lunch Series, lunch time lecture series dedicated to the memory of Patricia Harrington Carson, who founded the series during her 24 years as a Trustee of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.

Brown Bag Lunches are free and open to the public: bring your own lunch and enjoy a beverage and dessert provided by SLCHA.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is located at 3 E. Main St., Canton. Parking is available behind the SLCHA, next to the museum’s main entrance.

For more information, call the St. Lawrence County Historical Association at (315) 386-8133 or e-mail info@slcha.org.

Postcard: The Cavalry Camp Near Canton – St. Lawrence Co. Army Maneuvers, 1940.


