A Curt Stager Lecture at Whallonsburg Grange

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall will host a lecture by scientist, educator, and author Dr. Curt Stager on Sunday, October 29 at 3 pm. The Paul Smiths College professor will be speaking on “Leaving a Trace: Humans in the Adirondacks,” the final lecture in the fall Lyceum series “What’s the Big Idea?” Dr. Stager will be discussing his own research and the growing body of evidence about early habitation in the region – evidence that shows that human roots run deeper in the Adirondacks than those of the forest itself.

Dr. Curt Stager is the author of three books on climate science and natural history. His writing has been published in journals such as Science and National Geographic, as well as the New York Times and other periodicals. He is the co-host of the popular science program “Natural Selections” on North Country Public Radio.

This series covers a wide range of topics, from science to history and the arts, as presenters talk about the central concept behind a book or project. Admission is $5, students are free. For more information, click here.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NY-22, Essex.

Photo of Whallonsbug Grange Hall, provided.