Adirondack Aquatic Invasives Science, Logistics Webinars Planned

Invasive species are increasingly challenging New York water resource managers. New research making it possible to identify waters at risk for future invasion is on the agenda during a new Watercraft Inspection Program Webinar Series developed by New York Sea Grant Extension of Cornell University and set to begin October 19th.

Richard R. Shaker of Ryerson University, co-author of Predicting aquatic invasion in Adirondack lakes will present one of the four sessions in the free webinar series.

Watercraft Inspection Data Collection App Pilot Program survey results, noting recent aquatic invasive detections aboard boats launching or leaving NY waters, as collected by six of the more than 20 watercraft inspection programs in New York State will be highlighted in another session.

Watercraft-inspection related laws and regulations and small program logistics, including funding opportunities and development from volunteer to paid staff, will also be featured discussions.

New York Sea Grant will facilitate four free-access, hour-long webinars from 10 am to 11 am as follows:

Thursday, October 19: NYS Watercraft-Related Legislation and Regulations: Catherine McGlynn, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation AIS Coordinator; Matthew Brincka, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Ocean and Great Lakes Educator;

Thursday, October 26: Small Watercraft Inspection Program Logistics, Funding and Partnerships: Jane Smith: Adirondack Lakes Alliance, Inc. Associate Director; Karen Winters: Black Lake Association former Steward Program Coordinator:

Thursday, November 2: New Data Collection App Pilot Program: Software, Results, Next Steps: Heidi Krahling: NY Natural Heritage Program iMapInvasives Information Manager; Meg Wilkinson, NY Natural Heritage Program Invasive Species Database Program Coordinator;

Friday, November 10: Predicting Aquatic Invasions in New York State: Richard R. Shaker, Ryerson University, Toronto, and GeoEco Design, Syracuse.

Webinar participants can choose to participate in any or all of the free-access seminars. Register online. For more information, contact SGNewark@cornell.edu.

Photo courtesy Lake George Association.