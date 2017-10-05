Adirondack Kids Day Comes to Inlet

My family participants in a lot of events and activities throughout the Adirondack Park. One particular family-friendly event we look forward to each year is Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet, NY. The October 7th event is unique as it pulls brings together children’s book authors and illustrators as well as outdoor recreation experts to introduce the Adirondacks to a range of people from the very young to the young at heart.

According to Adele Burnett, Tourism Director for the Town of Inlet, there are many of the same activities that people have grown to love over the past few years. Some activities available throughout the day are the Adirondack Outdoor Expeditions knot-tying workshops, AWI Stewarding Program and Word of Life face painting as well as Adirondack Saddle Tours horseback riding and the Inlet Community Church bounce house. Other events are scheduled such as Jim Oakley’s magic shows (11 to 11:30 am and 1 to 1:30 pm), Adirondack Family Time Kindness Rocks craft (10 to 11:30 am), Adirondack ABC’s Artist workshop (10 am to noon), and the Children’s Authors and Illustrators Book Fair (1 to 3 pm).

French Louie ADK Sports provides all equipment for the annual Catch and Release Kids Fishing Derby with the help of the Inlet Area Business Association. Open to all children 12 and under and accompanied by an adult, the Fishing Derby is a wonderful way to introduce children to the sport of fishing. A boat ride is provided through the channel at Arrowhead Park to the dock at Fifth Lake. There are also prizes awarded in different categories like “biggest fish” and “most fish caught,” but contestants must be present at the 3 pm award ceremony to win.

“Inlet is a family-friendly place for young and old,” says Burnett. “There are a lot of free activities during Adirondack Kids Day, but people also come here to enjoy the location. There is still time to take that paddle, to fish, hike, or bike. The leaves still have a lot of their color.”

For people pursuing the latest local hiking challenge there will be a booth with more information about the Fulton Chain Trifecta and Inlet Outdoor Family Challenge. A free guided “challenge” hike is available by Adirondack Outdoor Expeditions for anyone wishing to get one hike closer to a coveted patch.

“There is something happening throughout the day, “says Burdett. “Mark Manske and Adirondack Raptors is back this year. We have members of the Inlet Volunteer Hose Co. available to answer questions and a fire engine for people to look through. Later in the day there is a brother and sister duo performing outside the Adirondack Reader.”

Adirondack Kids Day takes place from 10 am to 3 pm with headquarters at Chambers Commons, near the Adirondack Reader and French Louie ADK Sports Shops. Other events and activities are located at Arrowhead Park, Inlet Town Hall, and the Inlet Library.

Photo of Adirondack Kids Day courtesy Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com.