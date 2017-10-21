Saturday, October 21, 2017

Adirondack Mountain Club Hires New Development Director

adk mountain clubAdirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Neil Woodworth and Board President John Gilewicz have announced that, effective November 13, Lynn Shanks will join the ADK staff as Director of Development, overseeing fundraising and marketing.

As part of the ADK management team, she is expected to work with staff and volunteer leadership of the organization.

An announcement sent to the press reported that Shanks has sixteen years of development experience, most recently as Development Director of Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls. Prior to that, she served as Director of Development at The Hyde Collection Art Museum, also in Glens Falls. Shanks has resided in the Town of Moreau for 27 years, and is an active Rotarian with the Glens Falls Club. She has a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Russell Sage College

For more information on the Adirondack Mountain Club, visit their website.


