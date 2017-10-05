On September 26, Judge Robert G. Main Jr. overruled the entire 2016 Unit Management Plan (UMP) that would have allowed the construction of a multi-use recreation trail on a 34-mile segment of the Remsen-Lake Placid railroad right-of-way. In doing so, the judge stopped construction of both the recreation trail and the upgraded railroad from Remsen to Tupper Lake, since both state projects are linked and their funding is dependent on the UMP.
The judge based most of his ruling on what a “travel corridor” is in the State Land Master Plan (SLMP). To define a travel corridor, he used the current travel corridors inventoried in the SLMP (“1,220 miles of travel corridors, of which 1,100 are highway, 120 miles make up the Remsen to Lake Placid railroad”) and concluded that since current travel corridors are highways and railroads no other use is anticipated or permitted. But the SLMP defines a travel corridor as including “the Remsen to Lake Placid railroad right-of-way” (emphasis mine). Note that the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) did not say “Remsen to Lake Placid railroad” in its definition, as it did in listing existing travel corridors, it added “right of way”, for a reason.
Whether a “railroad right of way” implies that railroad traffic must exist on that corridor is the central question. For the judge, a “travel corridor” ceases to be a travel corridor when there is a change of use from vehicular to other uses, even if it includes “travel.” When that happens, he says, the land in question must be reclassified into one of the other nine land categories. “Recreational trails are not included in the nine forms of land classification in the SLMP,” he notes.
The judge equates a multi-use rail trail to other recreational trails, which is clearly not the case. Rail trails exist in every state and are used by millions of people. There are 147 rail trails in New York covering over 1,254 miles. They are all former or current railroad right-of-ways, which distinguishes them from hiking, mountain-biking, or cross-country ski trails like the Jackrabbit Trail.
The judge carefully dropped “multi-use” when referring to the proposed trail since, in addition to hiking, multi-use rail-trails are used for many things, including transportation, mostly by bicycles and snowmobiles, and frequently for commuting as well as for recreation. So, if you believe that a “travel corridor” cannot include a rail trail, as the judge does, he says the land must become Wild Forest or some other category when the tracks come up. But that creates a logical inconsistency, since rail trails need maintenance, regulation, policing, and traffic controls as do other travel corridors.
It is reasonably clear that the Adirondack Park Agency did not intend the judge’s interpretation to apply when it adopted that language, and that the Departments of Transportation (DOT) and Environmental Conservation (DEC) did not interpret it that way either. The Remsen-Lake Placid corridor has been used for recreation for decades. Most of it has not had train traffic on it for over 40 years. It is leased by the state to snowmobile clubs in the winter, used by skiers and snowshoers, and for a while even had peddle-bikes operating out of Saranac Lake. It defies logic to say that bike, foot, snowmobile, and other non-train traffic is not “travel”.
The APA’s careful choice of “right of way” versus just “railroad,” suggested future non-railroad uses for the corridor. Note that the 1996 UMP for this corridor, the one that is once again in effect, did exactly that—it anticipated conversion of some or all the corridor to recreational and other travel uses. So, in approving the 2016 UMP revision, the APA obviously considered its legality under the SLMP, since the APA itself drafted the SLMP. The judge is telling the APA that it violated its own rules in approving the plan. “Approval and implementation of the 2016 UMP” (by the APA, he says) “is an impermissible circumvention of the APA Act.” He goes on to say that “the rationalization by respondents [i.e., the state] that a multi-recreational use trail is qualified for continuation as a travel corridor is not based in reason. It defies common sense. The court rejects this contention as irrational and, hence, arbitrary and capricious.” If I were an APA commissioner I would be deeply offended.
There were two other parts of the judge’s scathing dismissal of the 2016 UMP. First, he said that the approval by the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation of the historical-status remediation proposed by DEC came too late (it was proposed but not approved when the UMP was passed). Second, he added an issue not even claimed in the suit, that the clearing of title issues on a few properties was not resolved when the UMP was approved. He could have simply stayed the implementation of the UMP until these two items were demonstrably resolved, but he chose to vacate the entire plan based on that single “travel corridor” issue.
So, what’s next? The state could appeal the judge’s ruling, claiming both judicial error in his reading of the APA’s definition of “travel corridor” and bias, based on the wording and tenor of his ruling. Or the state could ask the APA to re-clarify the definition of “travel corridor,” to make it even clearer that travel corridors exist, whether or not train and vehicular traffic operate on them, perhaps even specifically referring to “rail trails,” since there are other possible rail trails in the Park. In the latter case, DEC and DOT would have to resubmit the UMP for approval, but it could do so without changes on an expedited time table since all the work has been done.
In summary, I believe a common-sense reading of the law and its history would support the case for an appeal, but the belt-and-suspenders approach would be to do both, i.e., file an appeal but reword the SLMP and redo the UMP process quickly.
Photo by Susan Bibeau: tourist train in Saranac Lake
I like the Adirondacks’ trails and rails. Was sorry to see the rail bikes get kicked out. With a trail along side the running rail bikes would have been a cool multi-use of the corridor with smaller impact. Money spent tearing up and properly disposing rail ties could have been used to make the trail.
OR
The state can just work on the thousands of miles of existing trails and make them better. Just read any of the high peak trail discussions.
A rail trail is distinctly different than hiking trails and dirt road bike paths. The grade is very low and the surface is good, making them a joy to bike on. This is why they are so popular and why there are so many nearly everywhere else but the Adirondacks. I’m sure if this had been a privately owned corridor the rails would have been pulled up long ago. That the judges decision was written as it was makes it appear he had an agenda rather than impartial application of law. I hope New York appeals or seeks a timely remedy.
“. . .there are so many nearly everywhere else but the Adirondacks.”
Oh? Isn’t there a parallel rail trail on part of this route? Isn’t there a rail trail that also goes to Montreal?
And what about the rail trail that used to be the Grasse River Railroad?
Or are all of those just figments of imagination, nothing but hooey?
There’s a short rail bed along the Grasse River and also one on the Bloomingdale bog but very short and nothing that could become a viable rail trail. I’m not aware of any rail trail segments parallel to the railway or anything going to Montreal but it would be good to know about if there was.
As for the comments (from others) on judges, I worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for 36 years and was a frequent litigant in our court system. Judges are human too and are subject to their own biases like anybody else. Judicial errors that result in overturn on appeal are not uncommon.
Judicial errors may be one thing, but there seem to be a rather inconvenient number of facts against the trail, facts which the state conceded.
His agenda is the rule of law.
This idea of accusing the judge of having an agenda is ludicrious. You think this man is going to put his legal career in jeapordy over a rail trail. The tone of the ruling appears to come from the fact that it appears that the law was simply being ignored by the state of NY. That should get anyone riled no matter what the issue or the outcome.
What “bias” are you referring to?
Really Lee?!?
A “railroad right-of-way” isn’t really for railroads, but is really just an ordinary right-of-way with the word railroad just put there for no reason? It’s not an describing the TYPE of right-of-way, but rather is just a meaningless word inserted for absolutely no reason into the corridor description? Is that what you are asking us to believe??? Someone just randomly chose that word, inserted it into the description of the corridor for no reason and that it has no bearing on the meaning of the definition of “right-of-way” in this instance???
Good grief. ARTA was pathetic before, now they have devolved into a total farce.
Mr Keet is wrong about the railroad not used for 40 years. Equipment moves have taken place several times a year during the operation of Lake Placid to Saranac Lake segment. Even now the corridor is being maintained
This is a railway as much as an abandoned road that hasn’t seen an automobile in over 35 years can still be called a “road”.
Remove the word railroad from any travel corridor documentation & just call it a travel corridor. Make sure you have all the easement issues covered; get the historical crap in place: THEN rip out the tracks & put in a limited use road!
Yes, and potentially open a whole bunch of other roads that have been closed for a 30 mile flat trail trail. Let’s do it.
As one of the prime movers behind the effort to get rid of the railroad, Mr. Keet’s opinion as to what constitutes common sense should be taken with a large grain of salt. He’s grasping at straws and selectively interpreting the ruling in a misleading fashion. He ignores the judge’s citations of DEC’s own actions in the past that directly support his rulings as well as precedents from elsewhere.
For example, Mr. Keet’s dismissal of the title question ignores the fact that it directly affects all of the cost estimates for the trail and where it might end up running. The trail plan was based on bogus information from the start, and as the ruling makes clear, the state already knew or could have known much of what came out in court – but chose to ignore it. His cavalier dismissal of the Historic Preservation issues is also a serious misreading of what the ruling states.
When a ruling repeatedly refers to the actions of the state as arbitrary, capricious, and in violation of the law, where adjectives such as irrational and nonsensical are the only way to describe what the state was using for its justifications, that should be a clear indication that the state – and ARTA – have been peddling a fantasy instead of an honest plan.
Given how much of this process has been driven by ARTA from the beginning, and how thoroughly the judge rejected the plan which was adopted wholesale from ARTA, it’s not surprising that Mr. Keet is trying to salvage what he can from this debacle. It should be remembered that ARTA insisted for years that there were no problems with their plan, and refused to listen to anyone who tried to warn them such was not the case.
Read the ruling itself before you believe anything Mr. Keet says about it; he and ARTA should have no credibility left on this matter.
At this point, supporters who genuinely want a trail and not just to get rid of the rails should be rethinking their support for ARTA. Keep in mind that the rail community supports trail development too – just not at their expense. Remove the rails, and the right of way becomes a fragmented mess. Keep the rails, work with them as the 1996 plan calls for, and everyone can win.
Well said.
For anyone who wants to read the ruling, there is a PDF copy at the link below. It appears to be images of the pages and not a text file, so be advised.
https://s3.amazonaws.com/ogden_images/www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/images/2017/09/27201417/170928RRCourtOrder.pdf
and you pontification about the railroad is just as much BS
Is that the best you can do?
I think we’ll need more than a grain of salt.
Do you think this would be enough?
http://cdn.mortonsalt.com/wp-content/uploads/salt-production-3-1159×560.jpg
Quote:
“Given how much of this process has been driven by ARTA from the beginning, and how thoroughly the judge rejected the plan which was adopted wholesale from ARTA, it’s not surprising that Mr. Keet is trying to salvage what he can from this debacle. It should be remembered that ARTA insisted for years that there were no problems with their plan, and refused to listen to anyone who tried to warn them such was not the case.”
Debacle is right. ARTA was warned about the issues and they didn’t listen. Now the court has rejected the plan and they have only themselves to blame.
Indeed they were warned about it, repeatedly! The authors of Alt. 6 were also aware.
Instead, we were disparaged as people who didn’t know anything, along with, in some cases, people who weren’t from the area (and knew less because of that).
Well, the locals, in particular this principal of the ARTA, either were dumber than the outsiders, or were dishonest.
Not all the locals were that bad off, though–but they got brushed off, too!
What does this say about ARTA?
http://adirondackwild.org/pdf/pdf_comments/2015/1216-ramensen.pdf
Adirondack Wild? You mean to tell me it isn’t just us Blue Haired Railfans who are concerned??? Do tell!
The Sierra Club and 350.org also supported the railroad’s position, for obvious environmental reasons.
In this charged environment, I would recommend suspenders and belt. What’s the rush at this point?
From Judge Mains ruling:
“The SLMP also includes, under the heading of “Travel Corridors”, the “RAILROAD LINES, Remsen to Lake Placid 122 miles”.
Judge Main also referred to the language in the 1996 UMP which expressly addressed the issue of travel corridor classification:
“The description of the travel corridor classification in the APSLMP refers to the railroad right-of-way in terms of a mass transit situation similar to roads and highways rather than a recreational facility. The travel corridor description should be amended to more clearly reflect the recreational theme of the management that would be persued on the Corridor if rail options fail to materialize. As an alternative, another classification should be added to the APSLMP to reflect recreational use of the Remsen-Lake Placid Corridor instead of major transportation use”.
DOT, DEC and APA were all aware of this based on the direction of the 1996 UMP:
“Respondents did not offer any explicit support for ignoring the travel corridor definition”
Interestingly, the term “right-of-way” was changed by the APA just before the DEC hearing. I would say that was in order to “set up” the more broad understanding of how ARTA wanted the UMP to be interpreted. It failed.
Mr. Keet, Judge Main made the correct decision. Dick Booth made the same statement about the travel corridor classification in the DEC hearing as an APA commissioner. The APA understood the 1996 UMP, but they rushed it through anyway. I suspect under pressure from you, the goal was to have the tracks removed quickly before anyone could throw a red flag.
Every reader of this opinion by Mr. Keet should take the time to read the entire text of Judge Main’s ruling, which is reasonably short, concise, and easy to understand. Then compare what Judge Main wrote to how Lee Keet spins the ruling.
Quoting Mr. Keet: ..”he (Judge Main) said that the approval by the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation of the historical-status remediation proposed by DEC came too late (it was proposed but not approved when the UMP was passed).”
Judge Main referenced no less than eight(8) paragraphs of specific direction for reporting, planing and implementing “to the fullest extent possible,… the duty of every state agency to avoid or mitigate the adverse impacts of its undertakings on eligible or registered properties”.
From his ruling: “It is irrational and nonsensical to claim that a plan which must include consideration of mitigation and/or avoidance measures for a historical site is final without knowledge, and prior to the formulation, of such mitigation and avoidance measure. The pertinent historical considerations, mandated by statute, were overlooked and/or ignored, rendering the statute’s historical preservation statutory protections meaningless”.
Judge Main continued: “None of the Letter of Resolution’s stipulations have been completed or even commenced. All stipulations are prospective and lacking in detail, being simply general agreements for future consultations. At best, it is little more than an agreement to agree”.
Seriously Lee, the remediation proposed by the DEC came too late? That you are so arrogant to defend the DEC’s non-work on the historical preservation statute is about par for the course. What a shame it is for residents of New York State to pay taxes to have their state departments blow off their obligations and produce NOTHING, to “fake” compliance with historical preservation laws, is unbelievable. Was this result also because of pressure to “hurry up”?
you all can continue to blow on the goodness of the trail or the goodness of a rail. The state has the final decision, not you or me. The state can decide to change the laws to fit what they want! The state can decide to rewrite the 2016 UMP to meet the judges requirements, resubmit it to the governor for signature & go forward with the trail. ARPS/ASR can only hope the state comes around to their point of view. It hasn’t happened in the last 30 years, so whey they(ARPS/ASR) think they know it all now is beside me! But hey keep up the fight, if that is what you want, because the state can & will run you over in the end! I would have been happy with the status quo from the original UMP, but now, I’d prefer to just rip the tracks up all the way back down to Remsen & let nature take its course! Is that screwing the communities, maybe yes, maybe no, but I’d rather do it now than invest millions of more dollars into a folly that hasn’t produced a single piece of good financial information in 30 years!
Your anger is showing.
truth hurts doesn’t it!!!!!!! no anger, just facts!
What’s interesting here is how many people, who normally can’t stand the state’s management of the region, and who have little love for the current administration, can’t wait for the state to act like Godzilla and crush the railroad.
Be very careful what you wish for.
And by the way, the courts are part of the state, and the reason the state can’t just do what it wants. Laws, facts – things that separate democracy from rule by money and force and arbitrary whim – they matter.
laws can be changed!
Of course laws can be changed – no one is arguing that. But, what good are laws if the government itself is not folllowing them?
This is getting to be rather like children arguing over a game, and the loser is demanding the rules be changed so they can ‘win’.
Except it’s not a game. The law is what it is for now, the facts are what they are – and if the state (and ARTA) had played fair from the beginning, they wouldn’t have lost so badly.
It’s still possible to have a trail. It won’t be exactly like the one ARTA promised, but it can as good or better if people will accept the reality of rails in the corridor and not the fantasy.
So, the question for you Dave is what do you want? Do you want a trail more than you want to see the railroad gone? Keep in mind if the rails go, you won’t get quite the trail you were promised in any case. What do you really want?
Well, aren’t you a civic minded person.
No – the state can’t change the laws to fit what they want.
don’t want to crush you, but if you went away I wouldn’t loose any sleep over it either!
Just get it over with. Pull up the rails & let nature have the land back. I don’t need to hear anymore about not enough snow on the tracks to ride a sled (I’m also a snowmobiler), and I don’t need to hear anymore about how great the rail folks think they are. Pull the plug, stick a fork in it & let’s move on with life. I still will be able to ride my sled in the ADK. The DEC can still work with the communities to build connector trails, but I won’t need to listen to any more BS about the ASR/ARPS being a grand idea. IT ISN’T!!!!!
You can still ride your sled. You have 3,000 miles of trail–and I would bet you love all of it.
You can do it all without us.
I’ll admit I wish I could have won you over, but I still wish the best.
Go and enjoy the fall, enjoy the winter when it comes.
Dave, your side was told for months that were going to be serious problems with the plan pushed by ARTA and the state. They did not listen and they lost. Don’t get mad at us for simply fighting for what we believe in. After all, it was ARTA who left us with no choice but to fight.
So maybe, since we know Lee is reading this, he’d be able to ask a few questions that I have continuously asked but oddly enough have never received a complete reply to:
So, Lee…. when you proposed your big $500K a week income that this trail would bring in, did you take into effect tie disposal, land owner fees for the unowned parcels, etc? Your figure was ripped apart but others who broke it down, but you never followed up. Here’s your chance.
Now, in regards to your other ARTA board members….some of them, name need not be mentioned, have taken quite a vocal stance on many things in this issue, from their thoughts on the railroad, to it’s supporters, and even most recently to Judge Main himself. I figure I don’t need to repeat the quotes to you here, because I know how much the media means to you (NCPR, for instance), so I’m sure you’ve seen the quotes in question. Do these various quite from other board members represent official ARTA stances?
I gotta hand it to you Lee…. you’re like Lake Colby’s personal version of the Energizer Bunny…. You keep going…..and going……and going. You’re really gras party in now, and I think you’d have more respect from others if you just came out and admitted that you’re simply anti-rail instead of try to get people to believe that the judge had an agenda or was biased or didn’t read the paperwork properly. It’s really getting tired now… .
Last paragraph should have said “you’re really grasping now”. Autocorrect strikes again.
Hi all, could it be time for an informed referendum?
I like to assume the best about everyone. I’d like to believe that the misinformation, half truths, and outright incorrect information presented in this article is mere ignorance.
53 people spent two years working on the 1996 UMP. They included lawyers, scientists, economic specialists, biologists, environmentalists, railroad, ski , and snowmobile enthusiasts. They understood clearly that if the rails were removed, the public land would revert to its surrounding characteristics, and that private land would revert to the underlying landowners. Railroad right of ways were easements for railroad use. The US Supreme Court has upheld that time and again, most recently in 2014 by an 8:1 majority. There are over 50 parcels between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid that fall into this category. I’ve seen a handful of the deeds and they all grant an easement for railroad use and associated purposes.
Richard Booth told his fellow APA commissioners that he believed they would face a lawsuit if they adopted the 2016 revision of the UMP. He told them (I was there at the time) that what they were doing wasn’t legal.
There is far more to this story than just the wording of the Unit Management Plan. The judge asked the State to produce proof that they owned any of the ROW not on State land “in fee” as they had claimed during the public hearing period. They didn’t produce any proof.
The Railroad produced evidence that public response was overwhelmingly in favor of a restored rail service, The State’s response was that they are not bound to follow the will of the public, they only have to consider it.
The railroad produced evidence that showed that a restored railroad would produce a far superior cost /return ratio than removing the rails and building a trail..The State’s response was that they are not bound to take the best economic course, only to consider it.
Numerous environmental groups voiced their opinion that a restored railroad was, from an environment point of view, the best way to go.
NY State’s Historic Preservation people made the Adirondack Railroad one of the most important things to save, Other Historic Preservation groups agreed.
The majority of the rails to be removed were in Harrietstown.. the Harrietstown board voted to keep them. Most of the rails to be removed are in Franklin County.. Franklin County voted to keep them.
Mr. Keet has far more money at his disposal than the railroad does, and judging by the political contributions his LLCs have made in recent years, wields far more clout in Albany than most of the 132,000 year round residents of the Adirondacks do.
I’d like to call on him and the other members of ARTA to work together with the rail supporters to bring the 1996 UMP, calling for restored rail service along with a network of in and out, side by side recreational trails to fruition. It’s a win/win for all New Yorkers, and specially for those of us who eke out a living in the Northern Adirondacks. It can be done, or the APA, DOT, and DEC would not have accepted the 1996 UMP. By my calculation, a one time $5 contribution, via taxes from all New Yorkers, would build an incredible rail and trail that would serve as a role model for other environmentally sensitive regions around the world.
Very well put.
Agreed.
Well, that should cover the “informed referendum” that Scott Thompson was looking for, right?
This whole fiasco began with the idea to cut the rail corridor into two segments, one from Tupper down to Remsen for the rails, from Tupper to Placid for the trail. This was always absurd on the face of it – so how did it get so much traction? That question is the elephant in the room.
The whole process began with flawed assumptions and outright lies. Is it any wonder it all came crashing down when faced with an objective review? The big question now shouldn’t just be where we go from here – we should also be asking how we ended up here in the first place, and making sure it doesn’t happen again.