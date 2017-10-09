Adirondack Shakespeare Company At The Grange Oct 13th

On Friday, Oct. 13, the Adirondack Shakespeare Company will present a production of Love’s Labour’s Lost. ADK Shakes, founded by Artistic Director Tara Bradway and Executive Director Patrick Siler, was formed in May of 2008, and is a not-for-profit theater company serving the Adirondack Region.

In this early Shakespeare comedy, the King of Navarre and all his gentlemen have dedicated themselves to study for three years, swearing not to get distracted by so much as talking with a woman. Naturally, that’s just the moment that the Princess of France and her train of ladies arrive on a diplomatic mission. Packed with clowns, pranks, and pageants, Shakespeare’s delightful “feast of languages” explores the enduring trials of friendship, courtship, and love.

The performance will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 at the door, $5 for those under 18.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the village of Essex. The Grange serves as a community gathering space for eastern Essex County, hosting musical and theatrical performances, lectures, forums, and workshops, as well as hall rentals for private events.