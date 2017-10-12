APA Agenda: Retaining Wall on Champlain, Land Use and Development Discussion

The Adirondack Park Agency will hold its monthly meeting at its headquarters in Ray Brook on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

The meeting will discuss replacing a retaining wall on Lake Champlain, a permit to construct a single family house in Johnsburg, a timber harvest project in the Town of Webb, review of a shoreline variance request for the addition of a deck onto a pre-existing structure located on Lake Placid. It will also include a presentation on the accomplishments of the Town of Keene, discussion on a proposed map amendment to the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan Map submitted by the Town of Essex, and comments from the Local Government Review Board. What follows is the agenda issued by the APA:

At 9:00 am, the Full Agency will convene for Executive Director Terry Martino’s monthly report.

At 9:30 am, the Regulatory Programs Committee will determine compliance for a proposed variance project involving the replacement of an existing rock retaining wall structure with a larger rock structure to protect the shoreline and prevent erosion. The project site is located on Lake Champlain in the Town of Essex, Essex County. The committee will also consider a second renewal for a permit to construct a single family dwelling in the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County and approval for a timber harvest project in the Town of Webb, Herkimer County.

The committee meeting will conclude with the review of a shoreline variance request for the addition of a deck onto a pre-existing structure located on Lake Placid in the Town of North Elba, Essex County.

The Full Agency will come to order at 1:30 pm, to hear a Community Spotlight presentation from Town of Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. Supervisor Wilson will brief the Board on issues and accomplishments for the Town of Keene, Essex County.

At 2:30 pm, the Park Policy and Planning Committee will consider approval for a proposed map amendment to the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan Map submitted by the Town of Essex for lands within their municipal boundary.

At 4 pm, the Full Agency will convene to take necessary actions and hear member and Local Government Review Board comment.

Meeting materials are available for download from the APA’s website. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodations to Keith P. McKeever at (518) 891-4050.

Photo: Adirondack Park Agency (APA) Building in Ray Brook.