Clean Energy Economy Conference in Glens Falls

The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and the Capital District Regional Planning Commission (CDRPC) have announced keynote speakers and conference tracks for the 2017 Clean Energy Economy Conference that will take place at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls on October 25 and 26.

In his October 25 morning address, Jim Siplon, CEO of Just Beverages, a Glens Falls company that provides “responsibly sourced, produced and packaged” beverages, will speak about how the transition to a clean energy economy offers opportunities to bring positive changes and real benefits to communities.

The afternoon address will be delivered by Raoul Witteveen of Laaken Asset Management of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Witteveen helped establish Circle Economy, which works toward practical and scalable implementation of a sustainable “circular” economy. His talk will address the international importance of New York’s progressive stance on energy issues and how the state’s clean energy initiatives are inspiring others to adopt appropriate policies and technologies.

Now in its sixth year, the Clean Energy Economy Conference provides a forum for individuals, businesses, educators and community leaders to connect around clean energy issues.

The conference features an exhibitor showcase of over 25 regional businesses and organizations. The conference agenda includes numerous training sessions and breakout sessions designed to support local governments, commercial partners and industry leaders in identifying key clean energy issues and opportunities in the region.

Conference tracks address local, regional, state, national and international perspectives on leading energy issues and topics: Incentives for Municipalities and School Districts; Increasing Access and Equity in Low to Moderate Income Sectors; Advancing Thermal Energy Credits; Solar Photovoltaics Permitting and Zoning; Community Solar 101; Advances in Electric Vehicles: Planning and Incentives; Regional Success Stories: They Did It and So Can You; and special topics including new technologies, project financing models and innovative projects.

Planning and zoning training credits are available with some sessions.

To learn more about the Clean Energy Economy Conference, visit the event website, or contact ANCA’s Clean Energy Program Director Amanda Lavigne at alavigne@adirondack.org or (518) 891-6200.