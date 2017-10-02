DEC Planning New Road East Of Carry Falls Reservoir

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is proposing to amend both the 5 Mile Conservation Easement (CE) Interim Recreation Management Plan (IRMP) and the CE portion of the Raquette Boreal Wild Forest Unit Management Plan (UMP) to construct a road between the Five Mile and the Kildare Conservation Easements in Hopkinton, St. Lawrence County.

The project involves the construction of a new road approximately 1.25 miles in length. The road will provide access to many miles of motor vehicle roads on the Kildare Easement Lands. It will also provide non-motorized recreational access to the adjacent Raquette River Wild Forest and Raquette-Jordan Boreal Primitive Area.

“This road will allow motor vehicle access for the first time to thousands of acres of the Kildare Conservation Easement. The public can use the road through the Five Mile Conservation Easement from May 1 through September 30 for recreational opportunities, such as hiking, mountain biking, nature observation, and fishing,” Regional Director Judy Drabicki said in a statment to the press.

The draft amendment plan can be found on the DEC website. Public comment on the draft amendment plan will be taken for 45 days beginning September 12, 2017 and ending October 27, 2017. The public can submit comments via email: R6.ump@dec.ny.gov or in writing to Peter D’Luhosch, Conservation Easement Specialist, NYS DEC 6739 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or by calling (315) 265-3090.