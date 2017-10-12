Fall Farmers’ Markets in the Adirondacks

The next few weeks are bringing local Adirondack farmers’ markets to a close for the season. There is still plenty of fresh produce to gather though most of the weekly outdoor area farmers’ markets are starting to move back to the farm.

The Saranac Lake (10/14), Ticonderoga (10/14), Lake Placid (10/18),and Lowville (10/28) farmers’ markets are winding down their outdoor market schedule. Don’t fret. Most farmers are still producing their amazing meats, cheese, produce, and local products.

Winter farmers’ markets are available on the outskirts of the Adirondack Park, but two places that continue to provide that intimate connection with our farmers is the Sugarhouse Creamery’s The Snowy Grocery and the Saranac Lake Famers’ Market.

According the Sugarhouse Creamery co-owner Alex Easton this is the 4th year for the indoor market in Upper Jay. Though smaller than the outside farmers’ market, The Snowy Grocery provides a direct connection with farmers to their customers every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm through the fall, winter, and spring.

“This Sunday will be the first market of the season. We open right after the Keene Valley Farmers Market closes at Marcy Field,” says Eaton. “We want to provide a place where people can still connect and buy directly from their farmer. We still wholesale our product, but we find it appealing to maintain that direct connection with our customers.”

Sugarhouse Creamery still has their own shop store open on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm catering to their own line of fresh farmstead cheese and raw milk as well as an array of other local produce.

Sugarhouse Creamery is also joining other vendors for the Saranac Lake Winter Market. For the first year, this inside market will be located in the Historic Saranac Lake’s John Black Room every Saturday from October 21 through December 16, 10 am to 2 pm. (There will be no market the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend.)

Getting fresh food doesn’t have to stop when the snow comes. Participating in the winter markets provides opportunities to learn where your food is being grown and gather information regarding local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs. A bonus is that you get to meet the people who take the time to grow the food. Enjoy!