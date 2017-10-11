Fire Prevention Week Breakfast In Chilson

Chilson Volunteer Fire Department will mark National Fire Prevention Week this year with a pancake breakfast on Saturday, October 14 from 8 am to 10 am at the department’s Chilson Community House at 60 Putts Pond Road.

Drop in to enjoy Larry Lauman’s famous apple pancakes, with sides of bacon and sausage – and plenty of coffee, of course. Breakfast is free to Chilson and Ticonderoga neighbors and friends (although donations will be gratefully accepted).

For Chilson Fire District residents, the department will offer free smoke alarms and free smoke-alarm batteries.

Chilson Volunteer Fire Department serves the Chilson community, a 30-square- mile area that also includes Putts Pond and a large portion of Eagle Lake. Chilson is a part of the Town of Ticonderoga, and its fire district includes extensive tracts of state-owned land.

The department is staffed and equipped to provide fire prevention and fire protection as well as rescue services including vehicle extrications. Chilson VFD also provides mutual aid to neighboring fire departments, responds to weather emergencies, clears downed trees from roadways, and assists home-bound residents during power outages and other emergencies. The Chilson Community House at the fire station is owned by the department; its meeting hall, playing fields and picnic grounds host many community events.

For more information, the public is invited to “Like” the department on Facebook at “Chilson Volunteer Fire Department.” New members are always welcome, in both firefighting and non-firefighting roles. Interested community residents are invited to drop in to one of the department’s monthly membership meetings on the second Tuesday of every month at 7:00 p.m. at the fire house: 60 Putts Pond Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

In a fire, seconds count. Seconds can mean the difference between you and your family escaping safely from a fire – or having your lives end in tragedy. You may have as little as two minutes to save your lives – so you need to have an escape plan. Here’s how: First, sit down with everyone who lives at your house, and DRAW A MAP of the house. Mark two exits from each room, and a path to the outside from each exit. Second, PRACTICE your home fire drill twice a year. Do one drill at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out. Third, TEACH your kids how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them. Make it a game – let them race each other (or the clock) to see how quickly they can safely get out. And remember to teach them that once they get outside, stay outside. No one must EVER go back inside a burning building, not for any reason.

Photo of Chilson Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, provided.