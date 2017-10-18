Following This Fall’s Bird Migration

Each fall, migrating birds can be seen flying south to their wintering grounds. This is the ideal time of year for New York residents and visitors to head to Bird Conservation Areas across the state for great bird watching opportunities.

Visitors can search fields and forests for warblers, sparrows, and other songbirds and explore lakes, ponds, and beaches to see waterfowl and shorebirds. While exploring, visitors can hawk watch to witness the raptor migration.

To view the latest bird migration forecasts, click here.

For more information about I Bird NY, and check to for upcoming bird events, click here.

Photo provided.