Garnet Hill Lodge Offers Autumn Wagon Rides

North River’s Garnet Hill Lodge is known for its full-service ski shop, Adirondack accommodations, and as a wedding venue overlooking Thirteenth Lake. Now Garnet Hill is adding Adirondack Carriage’s scenic horse-and-wagon rides for those seeking a late fall ride through the woods. Though some leaves are still hanging on the trees in North River, the mixture of deciduous and evergreen trees provides a peaceful horse-drawn outing.

According to Garnet Hill’s office manager Amber Millington, this is the first year that the horse-drawn wagon rides are being offered. With weddings occurring most weekends, it is another way to let people enjoy the property before the snow falls and their ski trails open. The wagons rides are only being offered on three Saturdays and two time slots: October 28, November 11, and November 18 from 4:30 to 5 pm and 5 to 5:30 pm.

“The wagon ride begins at our Tea House and continues down our road to the 4H Road and trail and then ends back at the lodge. It is only $5 per person,” says Millington. “Anyone choosing to stay for a meal will receive $5 off any entrée.”

Garnet Hill will transition from wagon rides to their Thanksgiving buffet as the onsite ski shop prepares for the winter season.

“We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner 365 days a week,” Millington added. “All our guests ski for free as well as receiving a complimentary breakfast. The ski shop is open to the public. We rent skis, snowshoes, skate skis as well as give tours and lessons. It is always full service.”

As with the rest of the Adirondacks, we hope the ski trails are soon full of snow, but until that time a wagon ride through the woods in celebration of fall sounds perfect. Enjoy!

Photo of Adirondack Carriage’s horse and wagon rides.