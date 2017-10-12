Thursday, October 12, 2017

Healthy Everyday Offering Fun, Educational Night Out

adirondack health healthy everydayAdirondack Health has invited the community to learn about turning a busy lifestyle into a healthy one at a free Community Health Forum. The event, titled “Healthy Everyday: Exercise and Nutrition for a Healthy Lifestyle,” runs from 6 to 8:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 19.

In previous years, this event was called the Adirondack Health Symposium, but along with a new name, this year’s event will be held at a new location, the Harrietstown Town Hall at 39 Main St. in Saranac Lake. It will feature fitness and nutrition expert Dr. Paul Arciero.

From 6 to 7 pm, attendees will have a chance to browse demonstrations and information from Adirondack Health’s staff, representing some of Adirondack Health’s services like physical therapy, cardiology and women’s health, among others. There will also be opportunities to play games and win prizes.

Then from 7 to 8 pm, the keynote speaker will take the stage. This year’s speaker, Dr. Paul Arciero, is Director of the Human Nutrition and Metabolism Laboratory at Skidmore College, as well as a senior consultant and science advisory board member to the food and nutrition industries. He is a former top-ranked collegiate tennis player and has been featured on ABC, Fox, CBS, Today and Men’s Health. Dr. Arciero will discuss optimizing exercise and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle.

Finger foods and a cash bar will be available.

For more information, click here or email jcollier@adirondackhealth.org.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs