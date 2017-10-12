Healthy Everyday Offering Fun, Educational Night Out

Adirondack Health has invited the community to learn about turning a busy lifestyle into a healthy one at a free Community Health Forum. The event, titled “Healthy Everyday: Exercise and Nutrition for a Healthy Lifestyle,” runs from 6 to 8:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 19.

In previous years, this event was called the Adirondack Health Symposium, but along with a new name, this year’s event will be held at a new location, the Harrietstown Town Hall at 39 Main St. in Saranac Lake. It will feature fitness and nutrition expert Dr. Paul Arciero.

From 6 to 7 pm, attendees will have a chance to browse demonstrations and information from Adirondack Health’s staff, representing some of Adirondack Health’s services like physical therapy, cardiology and women’s health, among others. There will also be opportunities to play games and win prizes.

Then from 7 to 8 pm, the keynote speaker will take the stage. This year’s speaker, Dr. Paul Arciero, is Director of the Human Nutrition and Metabolism Laboratory at Skidmore College, as well as a senior consultant and science advisory board member to the food and nutrition industries. He is a former top-ranked collegiate tennis player and has been featured on ABC, Fox, CBS, Today and Men’s Health. Dr. Arciero will discuss optimizing exercise and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle.

Finger foods and a cash bar will be available.

For more information, click here or email jcollier@adirondackhealth.org.