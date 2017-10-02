Hyde to Open Folk Art Exhibition Oct 8th

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls has announced they will open a new exhibition on American Folk art, titled A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America on Sunday, October 8. The exhibition comprises more than sixty works made between 1800 and 1925, from the collection of Barbara L. Gordon. This exhibition will be on view in Charles R. Wood, Hoopes, and Whitney-Renz galleries. The exhibit will run through Sunday, December 31.

A Shared Legacy celebrates art rooted in personal and cultural identity, made by artists who were either self-taught or had received minimal formal training. Created for ordinary people rather than society’s upper classes, folk art was the prevalent art form in the United States for more than a century.

The exhibited works were made primarily in New England, the mid-Atlantic states, and the Midwest. They include a range of paintings (portraiture, still life, and landscape), sculpture, furniture, and trade signs. Among the paintings are works by Edward Hicks and Ammi Phillips. Exuberantly painted furniture and decorated manuscripts from German-American communities are exhibition highlights. The works in the exhibition reflect the breadth of American creative expression during a period of enormous political, social, and cultural change.

The installation of A Shared Legacy at The Hyde is overseen by Director of Curatorial Affairs Jonathan Canning.

A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America is drawn from the Barbara L. Gordon Collection and is organized and circulated by Art Services International in Alexandria, Virginia. It made its debut at the American Folk Art Museum in New York City and was exhibited at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, the Nevada Museum of Art, and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Accompanying the exhibition is a full-color catalogue co-published by ASI and international publishing firm SKIRA/Rizzoli.

The Hyde Collection is located at 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. For more information, click here or call (518) 792-1761.

Painting: The Peaceable Kingdom with the Leopard of Serenity, 1835-40, oil on canvas, 26 x 29 ½ in., by Edward Hicks (1780-1849), courtesy Barbara L. Gordon Collection.