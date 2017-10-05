Hyde’s Van Gogh Goes On Display

When Vincent van Gogh met Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in Paris in 1886, the friends defied convention, challenging the established definition of art. Their idiosyncratic focus on line and color will be displayed in Deux Enfants Terribles, an exhibition from the permanent collection in the Rotunda Gallery at The Hyde Collection.

The exhibition includes van Gogh’s Orchard with Arles in the Background, The Hyde’s only work by the Dutch artist. Van Gogh employed a variety of pen strokes to imbue the scene with a sense of spring’s arrival in a dormant Mediterranean fruit orchard. A few dots from a reed pen indicate the first appearance of buds. Below, the grass, rendered in short vertical strokes begins to grow again; pinwheel strokes denote the flowering of dandelions.

The exhibition is timed to coincide with the Adirondack Film Festival, which takes place at venues throughout downtown Glens Falls the weekend of October 20. A fully painted animated feature, Loving Vincent, will be screened at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm Saturday, October 21, in The Hyde’s Froehlich Auditorium. Each showing includes a question-and-answer session with Ryan Chapman, one of the film’s artists.

Loving Vincent stars Douglas Booth and Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan, and is directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman. The film explores the life and controversial death of Vincent van Gogh, told by his paintings and the characters who inhabit them. Van Gogh created more than 860 oil paintings and more than 1,000 drawings in nine years, 120 of which were incorporated into the film.

In making the movie, 125 painting animators created 65,000 frames of the film on canvas. More than 5,000 artists applied to work on the film and those who were selected had to successfully complete a 180-hour training program before they could begin. For every second of Loving Vincent, twelve frames of individual oil paintings had to be created, taking the painters up to ten days per one second of film. The opening shot of the film alone, descending through van Gogh’s The Starry Night, contains more than 600 paintings and took three painters fourteen months to paint.

Admission to Loving Vincent is included in an Adirondack Film Festival pass, available in single- and two-day options with prices starting at $30 and running to $75 for VIP tickets. Holders of Film Festival passes will be admitted to The Hyde Collection free of charge Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. For tickets to Adirondack Film Festival, which includes more than seventy-five films at six downtown venues, click here, or call (518) 798-7479.

Deux Enfants Terribles runs through October 22 at The Hyde Collection.

The Hyde Collection presents changing exhibitions in its five galleries, as well as lectures, cultural events, family activities, and school programming in its modern museum complex and historic house at 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.

For more information, click here or call (518) 792-1761.

Illustration: Orchard with Arles in the Background, 1888, reed pen, pen, ink, and graphite on laid paper, by Vincent van Gogh, bequest of Charlotte Pruyn Hyde.