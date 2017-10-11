Ice Jam Education and Training Workshops Planned

Ice jams in the Adirondacks are a regular occurrence, disrupting the flow of not only the river, but often the lives and residents and visitors alike.

Ice jam education and training workshops will be held in several locations around New York State from October 16-20.

Ice jams can cause flooding and damage to infrastructure. Attendees will learn about ice jam risk and mitigation strategies. The intended audience includes representatives from Indian Nations, elected officials, police and sheriff officers, town engineers, building enforcement and zoning staff, emergency managers, first responders and emergency personnel. Registration is required but there is no registration fee.

Workshops will be held on the following dates:

Monday, October 16 in Plattsburgh, NY

Tuesday, October 17 in Schenectady, NY

Wednesday, October 18 in Watertown, NY

Thursday, October 19 in Cortland, NY

Friday, October 20 in Cheektowaga, NY

The training is presented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

To register, click here.