Lake Placid Curling Club Seeks New Curlers

The Lake Placid Curling Club has invited the public to learn the basics of the curling through a new stepping stones program beginning October 22.

The program consists of four sessions, held on consecutive Sunday afternoons from 3 to 6 pm. It will cover the history and etiquette, tradition of the game as well as rules and on-ice training. Upon completion of the program, participants are invited to become members at a reduced introductory rate and participate in the club’s regular Sunday league play. There is a fee of $80 for the program.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a clean pair of rubber soled tennis shoes to change into at the club. Wear loose fitting, stretchy clothing. Jeans are not recommended as they may restrict leg movement. Dress in layers. The air temperature on the ice is around 40 degrees, but can get as low as 32 degrees depending on the outdoor temperature.

Originating in Scotland, Curling is an ice sport enjoyed by thousands of Americans and over 1.5 million people in 35 nations. Curling was a full medal sport at the 1924 Olympic Winter Games in Chamonix, France, but would not again be recognized as such until the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

The program will be held at the Saranac Lake Civic Center, 225 Ampersand Ave, in Saranac Lake. To register, click here.

The Lake Placid Curling Club was founded in 1981 in Lake Placid, moved to Saranac Lake Civic Center in 2013. They are an Arena Club, with 5 sheets of ice with full markings. Their season runs from October to March, with Learn To Curl opportunities at the beginning of the season.

Photo courtesy Lake Placid Curling Club.