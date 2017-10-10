Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Lake Placid Sliding Track Opens for the Season

The 2017-18 sliding season is officially underway at the Mt. Van Hoevenberg combined bobsled, luge and skeleton track in Lake Placid. The American women’s bobsled team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza kicked the season off last week as the first sled down the mile long track.

The U.S. skeleton team begins training, Tuesday, Oct. 10, and U.S. luge junior national team athletes jump on the track for the first time this season, Tuesday, Oct. 16. They’re followed by the senior national team, Oct. 21.

This winter, Lake Placid plays host to three World Cup races, including the series opening IBSF World Cup bobsled and skeleton event, Nov. 9-10.

This event is followed by IBSF Para-World Cup bobsled racing, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, and luge World Cup action, Dec. 15-16.

Additional events this season include international bobsled and skeleton training, Nov. 2-4, adaptive athletes bobsled and skeleton sliding, Nov. 13-17, North American Cup bobsled and skeleton racing, Jan. 8-14, and the 38th Empire State Winter Games bobsled, luge and skeleton racing, Feb. 3-4.

For more information about all of the events being held at ORDA’s Olympic venues, click here.

Photo: Track Opening Mt. Van Hoevenberg, courtesy ORDA/Whiteface Lake Placid.


