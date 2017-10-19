Thursday, October 19, 2017

Local History and Genealogy Fair Set For Canton

slchaOn Saturday, October 21 from 10 am to 4 pm, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association and St. Lawrence Valley Genealogical Society will co-host a Local History and Genealogy Fair at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association (SLCHA) Museum and Archives, 3 East Main Street, Canton.

Seasoned researchers will teach attendees how to research their own family’s history and how to preserve that information. Learn about various records available for local research and where to find them. Meet representatives from organizations around the county who help preserve historical materials.

Representatives of local genealogical societies, history groups, and government offices will have exhibits, displays and demonstrations in the SLCHA Museum and Archives throughout the day. The fair will include displays by town historians and museums, groups such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, the New York State Historic Newspaper project, and the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s office. Also, kid-friendly materials will be available to encourage youths interested in family history.

Workshops will be presented throughout the day on a variety of topics including Round Table Discussion for the Beginning Researcher; Role of the Town Historian and Town Clerk/Registrar; Cemeteries – How to Clean and Repair Monuments; Using the Internet for Family History Research; What DNA Tests Can Tell Me About My Ancestors; and NYS Historic Newspapers and New York Heritage Digital Collections.

Admission to this community event is free and open to the public; all those interested in local or family history are encouraged to attend.  For more information about the fair, or to become a member, call the SLCHA at (315) 386-8133 or e-mail info@slcha.org.


