Sunday, October 1, 2017

Relevance of World War II Talk Oct 3rd

hiroshimaOn Tuesday, October 3 at 7:30 pm, the Whallonsburg Grange Hall will present “Why World War Two Still Matters,” with Andy Buchanan. This is the second lecture in the fall Lyceum series entitled “What’s the Big Idea?” featuring six lectures from authors, educators, journalists, and scientists.

This lecture will focus on the redivision of the world that emerged from the ashes of World War II, new “spheres of influence” reverberate in the present. How US domination was assembled, deliberately and consciously, during this period and its consequences.

Andy Buchanan is a lecturer in History at the University of Vermont and author of American Grand Strategy in the Mediterranean During World War II.

Admission is $5, students are free. For more information, click here.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the village of Essex.

Photo: Hiroshima.


