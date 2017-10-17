New Exhibit On Water At Chapman Museum

The Chapman Museum in Glens Falls has announced a new fall exhibit, H2O: A Brief History of our Relationship to Water, which will open October 19th with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

H2O examines the historical uses of water in the Glens Falls region from the mid-19th century, when people depended on private wells, to the present day. It explores the development of a municipal water supply after the Glens Falls fire of 1864, the transition from water power to electrical generators on the Hudson River, the role of the river and the Feeder Canal in transportation, and controversies surrounding pollution and access to the watershed.

This exhibit is funded by grants from the Leo Cox Beach Philanthropic Foundation, the Waldo T. Ross & Ruth S. Ross Charitable Trust Foundation, the Touba Family Foundation and support from the City of Glens Falls and the Town of Queensbury. The exhibit runs through April 1, 2018.

The Chapman Museum is located at 348 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm; and Sunday, noon to 4 pm. For more information, call (518) 793-2826 or visit the museum’s website.

Photo: Water fountain in front of the Rockwell House, Glens Falls, installed after the construction of a water line into the city from West Mountain, ca. 1875.