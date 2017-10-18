Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Opinion: Clean Power Plan’s End Will Mean Littered Landscape

Railroad train of tanker cars transporting crude oil on the tracks earth justice photoFew places would have benefited more  from the 2015 Clean Power Plan than the Adirondack Park. Had the plan been enacted, it would have abated mercury poisoning, cleared the air above the High Peaks of smog and checked acid rain, while, of course, slowing climate change. (It committed the US to cut greenhouse gas emissions by one third before 2030.)

Now that the Environmental Protection Agency has repealed the plan, not only will our air, water and wildlife suffer. Our landscape will too. Thirty miles of railroad tracks deep within the Adirondack Forest Preserve are more likely than ever to become a warehouse for surplus coal cars.

Coal, as any consumer of unbiased media knows, is being replaced by cheaper, cleaner forms of energy.

In fact, as Ed Ellis, the president of Iowa Pacific, the company that owns the thirty mile spur through Hamilton and Essex Counties, recently told a panel of Warren County Supervisors, “one out of five coal-fired power plants in North America has shut down” over the past two years.  As a result, he said, thousands of coal cars have been removed from circulation and are currently warehoused on hundreds of miles of tracks in the midwest.

The coal cars that have been taken out of circulation, Ellis explained, are still under lease and must be stored until those leases expire. When that time comes, we might expect most of them  to be sold for scrap and parts or recycled into beer cans, since it is indeed true that coal’s days are numbered.  Under any administration but the current one, that would be the case. But we are not governed by a normal administration.

“The current mood of the President  and Congress is that we’re not done with coal. We want to figure out how to revive it,” Ellis told the Warren County Supervisors.

So the owners have no incentive to scrap the cars. Rather, the incentive is entirely with their preservation.  As a consequence, “some bright shiny aluminum cars may very well show up here (in the Adirondacks),” Ellis said. His company’s thirty miles of track, with its capacity to store 20,000 cars, “is a piece of the 7,500 miles of track needed to store 75,000 cars over the next ten years,” Ellis told the Supervisors.

So there you have it. Because of the EPA’s decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan,  a response to Donald Trump’s ill-considered campaign promise to revitalize the coal industry,  coal cars could be brought to the Adirondacks  to be warehoused until a use for them is found. Or indefinitely, since any use whatsoever is unlikely to be found, ever, no matter how hard the President and Congress try.

Photo: Railroad train of tanker cars transporting crude oil. Courtesy Earth Justice.


Anthony F. Hall

Anthony F. Hall is the editor and publisher of the Lake George Mirror.

Anthony grew up in Warrensburg and after an education that included studying with beat poet Gregory Corso on an island in the Aegean, crewing a schooner in Hawaii, traveling through Greece and Turkey studying Byzantine art and archeology, and a stint at Lehman Brothers, he returned to the Adirondacks and took a job with legendary state senator Ron Stafford.

In 1998, Anthony and his wife Lisa acquired the Lake George Mirror, once part of a chain of weekly newspapers owned by his father Rob Hall.

Established in the 1880s, the Mirror is America’s oldest resort newspaper.


3 Responses

  1. Brian Joseph says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    They should install windmills across the High Peaks to provide electricity for the ADK area.

    Reply
  2. Paul says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    The plan was not going into effect, already blocked by the courts, before Trump showed up. I don’t care much for Trump but this has nothing to do with that action? I thought these were mostly “clean” tanker cars coming. Are they coal cars? Here in the finger lakes we see what is supposed to be the “cleanest coal plant” shutting down. Has nothing to do with the last president or this clown. Just the markets.

    Reply
  3. Paul says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Looks like tanker cars not coal cars:

    https://www.adirondackexplorer.org/outtakes/railway-moves-tanker-cars-adirondacks

    Reply

