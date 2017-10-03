Oral, Video History Workshop at Adirondack History Museum

The Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown will present an Oral and Video History Workshop for its annual Historians Day on Friday, October 13 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Dr. Gerald Zahavi will offer participants basic and practical instruction for undertaking digital audio and video oral history projects. The main emphasis is on high quality, low-cost options for individuals and institutions.

Dr. Zahavi is Professor of History and director of the Documentary Studies Program at the University at Albany, SUNY. He is also a radio and television producer and, until recently, the Director and co-producer of Talking History, a history radio show and production center at the University at Albany, SUNY. At UAlbany, he teaches courses on U.S. history, public history, documentary studies, oral and video history, and documentary production. For the past twenty years, he has taught numerous workshops on oral and video history to audiences in the U.S. and Canada. Zahavi is also a board member of the Adirondack History Museum.

The cost is $20 for museum members and town historians, and $25 everyone else. Lunch is included in the workshop fee. RSVPs are requested by calling or emailing the museum.

For more information, contact the museum at (518) 873-6466, email echs@adkhistorymuseum.org, or visit the Museum’s website.

