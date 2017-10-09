Pendragon’s ‘1984’ At The Adirondack Arts Center

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will present 1984 by George Orwell, adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan. Pendragon Theatre will be presenting this stage adaptation at the Arts Center on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 pm.

The adaptation, by Michael Gene Sullivan, based on the iconic novel by George Orwell, tells the story of Winston Smith, a cog in the giant machine state of Oceania. Physically and mentally under the omnipresent eye of Big Brother, Winston has been caught struggling for scraps of love and freedom in a world awash with distrust and violence. With the brutal “help” of four Party Members, Winston is forced to confess his Thoughtcrimes before an unseen inquisitor, and the audience – which acts as a silent witness to his torture. This adaptation is not the version currently on Broadway which has been gathering much attention due to torture scenes causing unpleasant physical reactions from audiences.

Tickets are as follows: Arts Center members, $12 advance/$15 at the door; non-members, $15 Advance/$20 at the door; and high-school and college students, $10. They are available online. The Arts Center is located at 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake.

Contains adult language and content. Not recommended for children under 13.

